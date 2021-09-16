2 graduate from the Graduate School of Banking

Nicole Wiese, senior vice president of operations, and Ben Buteyn, vice president in commercial lending, completed the three-year Graduate School of Banking program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to a Sept. 16 press release from National Exchange Bank & Trust.

Wiese operates out the bank’s Fond du Lac office and has a bachelor of arts in journalism with an advertising/public relations emphasis and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Buteyn operates out of the bank’s Waupun office and has a bachelor of arts in marketing and business from Calvin College in Michigan.

For more information, visit nebat.com.