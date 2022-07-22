2 improved rifle ranges reopen

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has completed construction projects on two rifle ranges at the Columbia County Shooting Range. The two rifle ranges are open and ready for users once again.

The shooting range, at W6273 King Road near Poynette, limited its operations in April to begin the improvement projects on the 100-yard and 50-yard rifle ranges, which were implemented to increase sound mitigation.

The handgun range remains closed, pending the installation of a bullet catcher in August.

In addition to the two free rifle ranges and shotgun range, the Columbia County Shooting Range features earthen backstops, side berms and overhead baffles in shooting sheds to ensure everyone's safety. Target stands are present on all three ranges, and the DNR reminds the public to bring their own paper targets. Hearing and eye protection are recommended.

The range remains closed on Wednesdays for maintenance and trainings.

For more information about current operations and hours, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/Columbia%20County%20Range.