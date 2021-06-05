2 join local CPA firm

John Elgersma and Kristin Jordan joined the staff of Parent Dott CPAs in Beaver Dam and

Columbus, according to a May 26 press release. Both are graduates of Beaver Dam High School.

Elgersma received a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Steven’s Point. Jordan received a bachelor of business administration in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Jordan was an associate accountant with Hawkins Ash CPAs in Green Bay prior to joining Parent Dott CPAs.

They are both pursuing their CPA licensure while performing functions of accounting, compilations and reviews and individual and business income tax returns.