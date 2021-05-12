2 local school districts awarded $25K grants

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded 28 school districts a total of more than $635,000 in grants to establish or expand local fabrication laboratory, "fab lab," facilities. The Columbus School District and the Dodgeland School District each received $25,000. The program requires matching funds from each district.

“The fab labs program engages students in science, math, and engineering, allowing them to create and invent all sorts of things from robots to 3D models,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “The skills learned in Wisconsin’s fab labs can help prepare our kids for their future, including good-paying jobs in technology and manufacturing, which are critically important for our state’s future and our economy.”

The fab lab is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers and plasma cutters. Through its Fab Labs Grant Program, WEDC is supporting the purchase of fab lab equipment for instructional and educational purposes by elementary, middle school, junior high or high school students.