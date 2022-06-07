 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 local solar projects awarded grants

  • 0

The Solar for Good grant program has awarded more than $450,000 in grants and solar panel donations to Wisconsin nonprofit organizations. Thirty-five nonprofits will install more than 2,200 kilowatts of solar electricity, leading to more than $6 million in renewable energy investments in Wisconsin.

Local organizations awarded spring 2022 Solar for Good grants to install new solar energy systems include Aldo Leopold Foundation, Baraboo, received 84 solar panels valued at about $26,000 on May 31 and Trinity Episcopal Church, Baraboo, received a $5,000 grant on May 26.

For more information, visit renewwisconsin.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fair Food Festival is today

Fair Food Festival is today

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host its Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with food trucks, vendors, live music and popular k…

$3K scholarships awarded

$3K scholarships awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation has awarded one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to three c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News