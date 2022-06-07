2 local solar projects awarded grants

The Solar for Good grant program has awarded more than $450,000 in grants and solar panel donations to Wisconsin nonprofit organizations. Thirty-five nonprofits will install more than 2,200 kilowatts of solar electricity, leading to more than $6 million in renewable energy investments in Wisconsin.
Local organizations awarded spring 2022 Solar for Good grants to install new solar energy systems include Aldo Leopold Foundation, Baraboo, received 84 solar panels valued at about $26,000 on May 31 and Trinity Episcopal Church, Baraboo, received a $5,000 grant on May 26.
For more information, visit renewwisconsin.org.