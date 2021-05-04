2 Metalcraft companies merge

MAYVILLE — Metalcraft of Mayville Inc. announces that two of its companies, FJR Automation Systems in West Bend, and Gamache Systems of New Berlin, have merged and will rebrand as Metalcraft Automation Group, a turnkey manufacturing automation solutions provider, according to an April 27 press release.

FJR Automation Systems, acquired in December 2018, and Gamache Systems, acquired in April 2019, were strategic additions to Metalcraft’s portfolio to help advance its manufacturing capabilities. Since the acquisitions, the two companies have increasingly been involved with integrating turnkey automation solutions with top-tier companies across the United States, including Metalcraft’s production facilities, making the day-to-day tasks of manufacturing employees safer, easier, and more efficient.

The merger will be a smooth transition for its employees since both organizations work collaboratively on projects for customers today. The merger will not impact the status of the employees or customers of FJR or Gamache, and each team will remain at their respective locations. For more information, visit mtlcraftautomationgroup.com.