2 Pardeeville students awarded FFA degree

Alexis Crotty and James Riese, members of the Pardeeville FFA chapter in Pardeeville, will be awarded the American FFA Degree at the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo held virtually on Oct. 27-29.

The award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs. FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.