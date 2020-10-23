 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Pardeeville students awarded FFA degree
0 comments

2 Pardeeville students awarded FFA degree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alexis Crotty and James Riese, members of the Pardeeville FFA chapter in Pardeeville, will be awarded the American FFA Degree at the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo held virtually on Oct. 27-29.

The award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs. FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.

Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

$4K in grants awarded

The Free Congregation of Sauk County, 307 Polk St., Sauk City, and its Outreach Working Committee, has awarded $4,000 in grants to local and a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News