2 quilts by Casey featured at quilt show

Dana Casey of Beaver Dam, and her quilts “Lion and Tiger? Oh My!” and “Going Up!” have been selected to compete in the 2021 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show held virtually Sept. 9-11 at quiltshow.com.

Quilts accepted in the quilt challenges are judged on visual impact and stitching technique. One quilt is selected by those who attend the virtual event to receive the Viewers' Choice award; vote at quiltshow.com/vote.

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show 10-category quilt contest deadline has been extended until June 30, 2022, for the 2022 in-person Quilt Show.

Free registration is open at quiltshow.com.