2 Quilts of Valor awarded

On Feb. 6, seven of the Wisconsin Dells Quilts of Valor volunteers held their annual National Sew Day to sew handmade quilts to award to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war with a healing and comforting Quilt of Valor. The quilt says unequivocally, "Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation."

Brad Davis served in the Vietnam War right out of high school in 1963. He enlisted in the U S Army and then volunteered for the Green Berets. He was in the 5th Special Forces and went on daily missions, some classified. He went back to Alaska to train others for missions in Southeast Asia. He was wounded in action, received a Purple Heart and then went right back into the fray. He was also awarded a Silver Star, Airborne Wings and Combat Infantry Badge. He was discharged from the Army in 1969 after serving for more than six years. His rank at the time of his discharge was Sgt. E-5.

Gregory Tobin also served in the U S Army from 1968-1971. He also started his journey right out of high school and intended to enlist in the Marine Corps, but when he arrived there was a sign on the door that said "Out to Lunch," so he proceeded to the Army Recruiting Office and to this day is very thankful that he did. He was with the Artillery Division. Some of his duties included ammo handler, cannoneer and service driver. Although his paperwork says he was to be trained as a cook, he never spent a day in the kitchen except for KP duty. He was discharged with the rank of E-4.