2 road construction projects set to begin

Crews will complete installation of new concrete pavement. The project also includes guardrail replacement, curb and gutter, and culvert repairs. Construction is scheduled for completion in July 2021. A project website is available at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette .

Crews will remove existing concrete pavement, excavate and replace all gravel under the pavement and pave new concrete pavement. Six culverts will be replaced along Hwy. 82 along with four others at Eighth and Ninth Avenues. A storm drain and outfall at 10th Avenue will be added. Curb and gutter will be replaced. The Hwy. 82 bridge over Neenah Creek will receive a new asphalt overlay. Construction is scheduled for completion in October 2021. A project website is available at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13.