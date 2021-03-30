2 road construction projects set to begin

Two pavement replacement projects on Highway 82 are set to begin on April 5 in Adams County.
Hwy. 82, Hwy. B to Marquette County lineCrews will complete installation of new concrete pavement. The project also includes guardrail replacement, curb and gutter, and culvert repairs. Construction is scheduled for completion in July 2021. A project website is available at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette.
Hwy. 82, Hwy. 13
to Hwy. BCrews will remove existing concrete pavement, excavate and replace all gravel under the pavement and pave new concrete pavement. Six culverts will be replaced along Hwy. 82 along with four others at Eighth and Ninth Avenues. A storm drain and outfall at 10th Avenue will be added. Curb and gutter will be replaced. The Hwy. 82 bridge over Neenah Creek will receive a new asphalt overlay. Construction is scheduled for completion in October 2021. A project website is available at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13.
Both projects will be constructed under detour utilizing Hwy. 13, Hwy. 23, and Hwy. 39/Hwy. 51; however, residents will have access to their property.
A separate project on Hwy. 13, between the Columbia County line and Golden Avenue in the town of Dell Prairie, is tentatively scheduled to begin in May 2021. This project is within the detour route for the Hwy. 82 projects. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Hwy. 13.
Project schedules are dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/north-central or 511wi.gov.