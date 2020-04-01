2 schools earn recognition

Beaver Dam Unified School District was honored with two schools being recognized as Wisconsin Title I Schools of Recognition Award for the 2019-2020 school year, according to a March 30 press release.

The award is presented to schools leveraging federal Title I funding to provide additional resources and services to economically disadvantaged students. The staff and students earned an award for “Beating the Odds.” This is the seventh time South Beaver Dam Elementary has been recognized as a “Beating the Odds” school, and it is the ninth year in a row for Lincoln Elementary School.