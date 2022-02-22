 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 STUDENTS RAISE $4,800 FOR KIDS HEART CHALLENGE

  • 0
2 STUDENTS RAISE $4,800 FOR KIDS HEART CHALLENGE

Dodgeland School in Juneau, annually participates in the Kids Heart Challenge in support of the American Heart Association. Seventh-graders Brady Nelson, left, and Sierra Wegener, went head-to-head trying to hold their lead at receiving the most donations for the AHA. They broke school records receiving more money in donations than ever seen in a single year within the 15 years of participating in the event. Nelson collected $2,721.13 and Wegener, $2,104.13 in donations on Feb. 21.

 JANIS GARLAND/Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bank promotes Greenfield

Bank promotes Greenfield

Bryant Greenfield was promoted to regional operations leader/officer for the Brandon, Dalton, Kingston, Montello, Princeton and Rosendale offi…

PETS OF WEEK: Kobe and Jayden

PETS OF WEEK: Kobe and Jayden

Kobe is a 21-month-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Kobe is a very friendly do…

Chili cook-off nets nearly $2,700

Chili cook-off nets nearly $2,700

The second annual chili cook-off held Dec. 5 at Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern netted $2,670 for the Nation of Patriots, that provide financial suppor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News