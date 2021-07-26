2 vaccine clinics planned

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Wisconsin and across the nation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant caused more than 75% of recent COVID-19 cases in the United States and will likely cause more. Studies are showing that the Delta variant spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19 illness. Because of the mutations of the Delta variant, treatments that have been given to those sick with COVID-19 may be less effective against this variant. The best way to stop the spread of Delta is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccines available have shown to still provide protection against the Delta variant.