2 vaccine clinics planned

Adams County Public Health will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 4 and from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Adams County Health & Human Services Department, 108 E. North St., Friendship.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for those age 18 and older. Individuals age 12-17 must have signed consent from a parent or guardian. Consent forms available at co.adams.wi.us/covid-19, click on “Vaccine.”
While appointments are recommended, walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 608-339-4559, or visit facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth.
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Wisconsin and across the nation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant caused more than 75% of recent COVID-19 cases in the United States and will likely cause more. Studies are showing that the Delta variant spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19 illness. Because of the mutations of the Delta variant, treatments that have been given to those sick with COVID-19 may be less effective against this variant. The best way to stop the spread of Delta is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccines available have shown to still provide protection against the Delta variant.
For more information, visit facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth or facebook.com/gundersenmoundview.