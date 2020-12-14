$20,000 raised for food pantries

A matching gift partnership between Festival Foods and Kellogg has raised $20,000 for Wisconsin food pantries.

For every Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes product purchased in November, Kellogg matched $1 as a donation to Festival Foods’ Food for Neighbors program, up to $10,000. Festival Foods would match the donation up to $10,000. With November online and in-store purchases totaling 13,500 units, Festival Foods and Kellogg are able to provide a maximum donation of $20,000.

The funds will benefit the 40 food pantries that are part of Festival Foods’ Food for Neighbors program with 100% of all Food for Neighbors donations staying in the communities where they were collected.