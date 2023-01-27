$200 DONATED TO K-9 PROGRAM

The Arc of Dodge County held its annual "Sundae on a Sunday" Membership Party on Jan. 15 at First Lutheran Fellowship Hall. Members paid their dues, turned in medicals, made their own ice cream sundae and created birthday and get-well cards to be sent to members throughout the year. The Beaver Dam Police K-9 Unit presented on how the K-9 program works. The Arc of Dodge County presents a $200 donation for the care of their dogs. From left, Arc members Sue and Amy Wallintin, Amy Patterson, Bernie Hafenstein, Sgt. Kevin Hall with K-9 Yeti and Officer Ryan Schneider, Arc members Jennifer Fuerstenau Tiffany and Marne Berndobler.