$200 DONATED TO KIWANIS CLUB
Team National Hope Foundation donated $200 to the Kiwanis Club of Reedsburg for the on-going project of providing I-Pads for Autistic Children in the Reedsburg School District. Pictured, from left, are Gary and Mary Schultz, Dennis and Betty Andreasen, Julie Hoenisch, Mark Hoof, Orris Smith; seated, Brian Fruit, Kathy Schwarz, and Lorraine Traeder.

 MARY SCHULTZ Contributed

