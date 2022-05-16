 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$200 DONATIONS MADE TO 5 ORGANIZATIONS

The Women's Civic League of Portage donated $1,000 among five organizations on May 11.From left, Trudy Burkert, Portage Free Clinic; Josh Sween, Angel Fund for School Lunches; Amy Luebke, River Haven Homeless Shelter, accept $200 donations from Civic Welfare committee chair Joan Swift. Sleep in Heavenly Peace and World Kitchen—Ukraine also received donations. Civic League members raised money through monthly meeting drawings.

 CIVIC LEAGUE

