A 2020 Census in the park will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Riverside Park Band Shelter, 303 Mansion St., Mauston. Complete a census and receive a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream at Culver’s along with a gift. Social distancing guidelines in place. Face Masks required.