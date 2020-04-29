2020 Crystal Apple Winners features local teachers
0 comments

2020 Crystal Apple Winners features local teachers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WMTV releases 2020 Crystal Apple Winners and Honorable Mentions. The NBC15 Crystal Apple award is marking its 25th year in 2020. WMTV will celebrate the winners and honorable mentions during Teacher Appreciation Week starting May 4 on NBC15 News at 6. Honored will be Megan Danahy of Wonewoc School District, for the 2020 Crystal Apple Winner; Marsy Koca of Gordon Olson Middle School in Mauston, for the 2020 Crystal Apple Honorable Mentions.

For more information, visit nbc15.com/features/crystalappleawards.

Marsy Koca

Koca
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News