2020 Modified Elroy Fair junior judging event winners

With caution and precautions to keep participants safe from COVID-19, the Elroy Fair held a modified event which involved youth exhibitors only at their junior judging event in June. Here is the list of champions and department winners for the COVID edition of the Elroy Fair. A complete list of results can be found online at elroyfair.com.
Dairy- Champion Grade Holstein: Stacie Kopenhafer of Wonewoc, Wonewoc-Center FFA; Champion Holstein heifer: Matthew Roloff of Wonewoc, Wonewoc Badgers 4-H; Champion Grade Grazer Heifer: Tasha Reynolds of Camp Douglas, Orange Mills 4-H; Dairy Showmanship- Best Fitted: Matthew Roloff of Wonewoc, Wonewoc Badgers 4-H.
Beef- Grand Champion Steer: Clayton Walsh of Lyndon Station, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Reserve Champion Market Beef: Jonathan Riley of Mauston, Blackhawk 4-H; Grand Champion female: Clayton Walsh of Lyndon Station, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Reserve Champion female: Sydney Cherney of Wonewoc, Lyndon Pioneers; Angus Champion: Benjamin Knuth of Elroy, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Hereford Champion: Isabell Kemper of Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; All Other Breeds Champion: Clayton Walsh of Lyndon Station, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Commercial Champion: Sydney Cherney of Wonewoc, Lyndon Pioneers; Beef Showmanship- Senior-Show Class 1: Clayton Walsh of Lyndon Station, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Senior-Show Class 2: Trenna Cherney of Wonewoc, Lyndon Pioneers; Intermediate: Morgan Firlus of Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Junior: Mariah Schwartz of Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Beginner: Kendyl Rowe of La Valle, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H.
Swine- Champion Hog: Trenna Cherney of Wonewoc, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Reserve Champion Hog: McKenzie Andres of Lyndon Station, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Swine Showmanship- Senior Show Class 1: Allison Wallace of Lyndon Station, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Senior Show Class 2: Trenna Cherney of Wonewoc, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Junior: Kendyl Rowe of La Valle , Lindina Busy Bees 4-H.
Sheep- Champion: Trenna Cherney of Wonewoc, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Reserve Champion: Mariah Schwartz of Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion Ewe: Trenna Cherney of Wonewoc, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Sheep showmanship- Senior: Trenna Cherney of Wonewoc, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Intermediate: Mariah Schwartz of Mauston, Lindiana Busy Bees 4-H; Junior: Kendyl Rowe of La Valle, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H.
Goats- Champion Meat Goat: Tessa Gehri of Wonewoc, Wonewoc-Center FFA; Champion Market Goat: Tyler Schwartz of Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Goat Showmanship- Senior: Tessa Gehri of Wonewoc, Wonewoc-Center FFA; Intermediate: Tyler Schwartz of Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Junior: Kendyl Rowe of La Valle, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H.
Poultry Junior Show- Best in Show Poultry: Elizabeth Colwell of La Valle, Mauston TNT 4-H; Reserve in Show Poultry: Mariah Schwartz of Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion Chicken: Tyler Schwartz of Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion Waterfowl: Mariah Schwartz of Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion Market Poultry: Mariah Schwartz of Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion Eggs: Lia Brunken of Reedsburg, Mauston TNT 4-H; Poultry Showmanship- Senior: Elizabeth Colwell of La Valle, Mauston TNT 4-H; Intermediate: Tyler Schwartz of Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees; Junior: Lia Brunken of Reedsburg, Mauston TNT 4-H.
Rabbits Junior Show- Best in Show: Mariah Schwartz of Mauston , Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Reserve in Show: Sophie Horn of New Lisbon, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion Market Roaster: Mariah Schwartz of Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Rabbit Showmanship- Senior: Elizabeth Colwell of La Valle, Mauston TNT 4-H; Intermediate: Bridget Totzke of Mauston, Wonewoc Badgers 4-H; Junior: Kendyl Rowe of La Valle, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H.
Dogs Junior Show- Obedience Pre-Novice B Gr. 8 and above: Deena Degner of Hillsboro, Wonewoc Badgers 4-H; Novice B: Brandy Worth of Camp Douglas, Orange Mills 4-H; Highest Scoring Dog: Brandy Worth of Camp Douglas, Orange Mills 4-H.
Showmanship- 4+ years: Elizabeth Colwell of La Valle, Mauston TNT 4-H; Best Jr. Handler : Elizabeth Colwell.
Cats- Best in Show: Zoe Woods of Hillsboro, Syersville Starlets.
Junior Fair non-animal department grand champions- Plant and Soil Science: Abby Frisk of New Lisbon, Orange Mills 4-H; Flowers and Houseplants: Hannah Chegwidden of Mauston, Cheery 4-H; Natural Science: Hannah Chegwidden of Mauston, Cheery 4-H; Cultural Arts: Abby Frisk of New Lisbon, Orange Mills 4-H; Photography: Hannah Chegwidden of Mauston, Cheery 4-H; Woodworking: Abby Frisk of New Lisbon, Orange Mills 4-H; Foods and Nutrition: Zoe Woods of Hillsboro, Syersville Starletts; Monroe Co. Dairy Promotions: Paige Lowry of Necedah, Cheery 4-H; Tasha Reynolds of Camp Douglas, Orange Mills 4-H; Food Preservation: Hannah Chegwidden of Mauston, Cheery 4-H; Clothing: Elizabeth Colwell of La Valle, Mauston TNT 4-H; Knitting and Crocheting: Zoe Woods of Hillsboro, Syersville Starlett.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!