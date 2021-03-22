2021 Merrimac Ferry season is underway

The COLSAC III, commonly known as the Merrimac Ferry, is open for the 2021 season.

The ferry shuttles Highway 113 traffic, bicycles and pedestrians across the Wisconsin River 24 hours a day, seven days a week between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County. The ferry will close daily for 30 minutes at 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. for operator shift change.

Ridership guidelines are in place as precautionary measures for the safety of ferry staff and passengers:

Ferry passengers are encouraged to remain in vehicles.

Motorcyclists should stay in their respective boarding lane and stay single file during the crossing.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are allowed on the ferry.

Passengers are asked to maintain distance of at least six feet from other ferry users throughout the trip. Use of face coverings is advised.

Any sanitization of the railings as passengers continue to load and unload will be up to individual riders, and we encourage passengers to bring hand sanitizer.

The restroom building at the Merrimac Ferry’s south landing in Columbia County is closed.

A single crossing takes about seven minutes. The ferry season lasts as long as the river is free of ice.

For more information, visit wisconsindot.gov/merrimacferry.