2022 Sauk County Pasture Walks planned

Sauk County Land Resources & Environment offers pasture walks where participants will learn about rotational grazing, pasture management, silvopasture, grazing cover crops, and more. The pasture walks will consist of a guided walk through the field and include time for discussion with the farmer as well as conservation staff. Learn from local experts and fellow farmers, about what practices they have found to be successful and what they have learned along the way.

May 21: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Greg Judy Grazing School in collaboration with the Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group and Echo-Y Farm. For this program, there will be a morning classroom presentation held at University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Campus, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo, and then an afternoon pasture walk at Echo-Y farm. The cost is $20 per farmer or $40 per agency or staff members. Registration is required, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov by May 13.

June 2: 6 p.m., hosted by Jennifer and Eric Rittenhouse, W9598 Highway O, Elroy. Learn about woody vegetation and invasives control.

June 16: 6 p.m., hosted by Jacob and Jessica Hutter, E3505 East Harris Road, La Valle. Learn about pasture plant identification and discuss all the different characteristics of those plants and discuss custom grazing.

July 14: 6 p.m., hosted by Bill Powers, N2641 Burns Road, Mauston. Share tips and tricks learned along the way with grazing.

Aug. 18: 6 p.m., hosted by Connor Laukant, S5737 Rock Elm Road, Rock Springs. Learn about stockpiling forage to extend the grazing season.

Sept. 8: 5 p.m., hosted by the Savanna Institute, 6511 Hillside Road, Spring Green. Learn more about silvopasture and how to manage animals, trees, and forages across the landscape.

Oct. 20: 5 p.m., hosted by Roger Bindl, S10620 Weidner Road, Spring Green. This walk is focused on grazing cover crops and will showcase information collected as part of an ongoing research project with the Sand County Foundation and four graziers from the Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group.

These events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise posted. For more information, visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/conservation-events or contact Serge Koenig at 608-355-4837 or serge.koenig@saukcountywi.gov.