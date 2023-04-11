The Beaver Dam Unified School District names is 2022 Wall of Fame Award recipients. Margaret Lamoreaux Macfarlane has been selected as the Outstanding Alumni and Friends of Education are Bev Beal-Loeck, Gale Prinsen and American Association of University Women-Beaver Dam Branch.

The Outstanding Alumni Award is given annually to a graduate of BDUSD in recognition of the honoree’s exceptional accomplishments and the Friend of Education award recognizes individuals and an organization who have given distinguished service to the district and its students.

Outstanding Alumni

Lamoreaux Macfarlane is a 1934 graduate of Beaver Dam High School where she graduated at the age of 16. She moved to Washington D.C. immediately following graduation to work in the clerical department at the Agricultural Adjustment Administration. In 1935, she started at the National Archives as an assistant to the head archivist. She studied to become an accredited professional archivist and was promoted to the position of junior archivist. While working at the National Archives, she took pre-law courses at George Washington University. From there, she was accepted to National University Law School in Washington D.C. where she graduated with a law degree in 1941. She worked at the Board of Economic Warfare and when the war ended, she began her career with the United States Government Accountability Office. She was one of the first female attorneys with the Index Digest Section Corporate Attorney’s Office. During her career, she served as chief of the Legislative Digest Section, chief of the Index Digest Section, and chief of Legal Reference. She retired as chief of Legal Reference in 1971. She received many awards and accolades and was the first woman to receive the highest award, the Comptroller General’s Distinguished Service Award.

After her retirement, she returned to Beaver Dam where she served the community and state. She served as legal research counsel for the Wisconsin Hospital Association, served on the Beaver Dam City Board of Appeals, was secretary of the Dodge County Historical Society, secretary of Chapter 1091 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. She also was a member of the AAUW Beaver Dam Branch, Dodge County Bar Association, Wisconsin Hospital Society, Dodge County Friends of Animals, and Partners of the Beaver Dam Hospital. In 1990, she was part of a video honoring women who blazed a trail for women in the Government Accountability Office.

Friends of Education

Beal-Loeck is a true advocate for children. She served 27 years on the Board of Education, serves as a Junior Achievement volunteer and her community involvement is child-focused, whether it is the youth-centered activities with Downtown Beaver Dam, Inc., Kiwanis or by serving on the board at the YMCA of Dodge County.

Prinsen continues to share his interest in nature and the environment with students since retiring from his 30-year career in teaching. He has been instrumental in sustaining the Arbor Day celebration and tree planting at Jefferson Elementary School and created its courtyard. His commitment to ensuring that students know the importance of planting trees and being better stewards of the environment has allowed the tradition to continue for 70 years.

Education is at the heart of American Association of University Women’s mission. The Beaver Dam Branch began in 1933 with a value and understanding of the power of education. They promote this value and understanding through the number of scholarships awarded to young women and the educational and literacy events and programs they sponsor and the donations made to the elementary school libraries to support literacy.