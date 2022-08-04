2022 Waupun Truck and Show road detours

WAUPUN — On Friday, Aug. 12, from 8:45 to 11 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2:45-4:45 p.m. there will be detours in place for the Waupun Truck and Show parades in the city of Waupun.

Highway 49 will be closed from Gateway Drive to Fox Lake Road. Hwy. 26 will be closed from E. Spring St. to E. Jefferson St., but will be accessible to local traffic.

The Hwy. 49 detour route consists of travelling from the east into the city of Waupun on Hwy. 49 to south on Shaler Drive to west on E. Lincoln St. to north on Rens Way to north on Fox Lake Road.

Hwy. 26 traffic entering the city of Waupun from the north will be rerouted north onto Frontage Road to east on Hwy. 26 to south on Hwy. 151 and can use the provided detour to obtain Hwy. 26 southbound and Hwy. 151 southbound within the city of Waupun.