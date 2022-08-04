 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Waupun Truck and Show road detours

  • 0

WAUPUN — On Friday, Aug. 12, from 8:45 to 11 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2:45-4:45 p.m. there will be detours in place for the Waupun Truck and Show parades in the city of Waupun.

Highway 49 will be closed from Gateway Drive to Fox Lake Road. Hwy. 26 will be closed from E. Spring St. to E. Jefferson St., but will be accessible to local traffic.

The Hwy. 49 detour route consists of travelling from the east into the city of Waupun on Hwy. 49 to south on Shaler Drive to west on E. Lincoln St. to north on Rens Way to north on Fox Lake Road.

Hwy. 26 traffic entering the city of Waupun from the north will be rerouted north onto Frontage Road to east on Hwy. 26 to south on Hwy. 151 and can use the provided detour to obtain Hwy. 26 southbound and Hwy. 151 southbound within the city of Waupun.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BDHS 1971 class reunion planned

The Beaver Dam High School class of 1971, will host its 50-year class reunion beginning at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Stooges Bar – very informal and…

PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

Jax, is a 2-year-old Great Dane. He is a 140-pound dog, large and strong who needs a good leader – preferably a home with Great Dane or giant …

National Night Out has new location

The Monroe County National Night Out will take place from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at a new location, Recreation Park in Tomah. The 18th annual safety …

Enduring Skills weekend planned

Enduring Skills weekend planned

Adults and children ages 5 and older can participate in the Enduring Skills Weekend on July 30-31 at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Ag…

PETS OF WEEK: Rain and Hope

PETS OF WEEK: Rain and Hope

Rain is a 19-month-old shepherd mix, surrendered because her owner no longer had time for her. Rain is a very sweet girl, she enjoys playing o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News