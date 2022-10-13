2023 Phenology Calendar available for presale

The Aldo Leopold Foundation has released the 2023 Phenology Calendar: It’s Time to Move! Phenology is the study of annual events in nature that are influenced by seasonal changes, such as the first bloom of a large trillium or the start of sandhill crane migration.

The calendar details various phenological events that occur throughout the year based on data collected from Aldo Leopold, his family, the Aldo Leopold Foundation staff, and other natural resource professionals throughout Wisconsin. This year’s calendar will focus on dispersal movements: from bird migrations to seeds spreading out from their parent plant.

Each month features photographs of animals, plants, and insects with corresponding sidebars written by Dr. Stanley Temple, Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Famer and professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as well as quotes from many of Leopold’s writings, including “A Sand County Almanac.”

The presale campaign will run through Oct. 31. Starting Nov. 1, calendars will be available only while supplies last. Calendars are $15 available at aldoleopold.org/store/2023-phenology-calendar.