$20K donated for Dells pantry

The Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation, Inc. awarded a $20,000 grant to the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, Inc. on Dec. 16, 2020.

The Wisconsin Dells Community Food Pantry is a member of the CWCAC which works with low-income individuals and families to assist them in obtaining a self-sufficient lifestyle. The grant will be used for monetary assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic to directly support the Dells food pantry in purchasing nutritionally-balanced food items and hygiene products for customers.