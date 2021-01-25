 Skip to main content
$20K donated for Dells pantry
Pictured, from left, are Holly Weber, Wally Zepplin, Lucy Borcherding, Anita Copper, Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation vice president Bruce Rodger, Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, Inc. executive director Fred Hebert, Sue Becker, Beth Day, Pam Curschmann on Dec. 16.

 BRUCE ROGER Contributed

The Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation, Inc. awarded a $20,000 grant to the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, Inc. on Dec. 16, 2020.

The Wisconsin Dells Community Food Pantry is a member of the CWCAC which works with low-income individuals and families to assist them in obtaining a self-sufficient lifestyle. The grant will be used for monetary assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic to directly support the Dells food pantry in purchasing nutritionally-balanced food items and hygiene products for customers.

Established by Dells native Gregory Van Wie, who died in 1996, the Charitable Foundation provides funding every year to local non-profit organizations including Camp Wawbeek in the Dells, local charitable agencies, veterans, youth activities and health-care contributions to assist the Dells community.

