$20K donated to local meal sites

Since the start of the pandemic, community volunteers have consistently served nutritious meals to feed those in need. Not only have the numbers of meals served increased, but so have expenses due to the need for to-go containers.

To help offset these costs, Oakdale Electric Cooperative partnered with CoBank, a member owned cooperative bank, to contribute nearly $20,000 to six community meal sites across the cooperative’s service territory. The communities of La Valle, Potter’s Meal; Mauston, Sharing Supper; New Lisbon, Community Supper; Pittsville, Community Friendship Meal; Tomah, Community Table; and Warrens, Community Meal; each received a $3,300 donation to use towards the costs of foods, supplies, and equipment to continue nourishing the members of their communities.

This is the ninth year for this cooperative program. CoBank is a member owned cooperative bank of which OEC is a member. The “Sharing Success” program matches contributions by cooperative members to the non-profit organizations of their choice on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

For more information, including hours and location, of each community meal site, visit oakdalerec.com or call 800-241-2468.