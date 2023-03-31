The Grape and Gourmet Gala, the primary fundraiser of the Friends of the Campus Foundation, celebrates its 20th anniversary event beginning at 5:15 p.m. April 27 at Trappers Turn, 2955 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells. This year also is the 50th anniversary of the Friends of the Campus Foundation.

The Grape and Gourmet Gala is an evening of fine wines, gourmet foods, auction items, and a wine raffle.

Individual tickets are $150. RSVP by April 20; sponsor deadline is April 14 for inclusion in the program guide. If interested, call Aural Umhoefer at 608 477 0621 or visit friendsofthecampus.org.

Proceeds to benefit student scholarships and the campus community of University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County.