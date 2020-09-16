220 Northern's added to Lake Mason

Curt Vanschoyck put 220 northern pike into Lake Mason on Sept. 11. The average lengths are 10-12 inches with about 10-12 that were 20 inches long and are all very healthy. Vanschoyck has been doing this for six years to control unwanted shad in the lake at Briggsville. He also took 41,000 pounds of carp out of the lake in May and last year planted 3,500 bluegills into the lake. The size limit has been raised to 34 inches with a limit of one. It costs about $5,000-$6,000 to fill the lake every year.