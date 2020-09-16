220 Northern's added to Lake Mason

Curt Vanschoyck put 220 Northern’s into Lake Mason on Sept. 11. The average lengths are 10-12 inches with about 10-12 that were 20 inches long and are all very healthy. Vanschoyck has been doing this for six year to control shad. He also took 41,000 pounds of carp out of the lake in May and last year put 3,500 blue gills into Lake Mason. The size limit has been raised to 34 inches with a limit of one. It costs about $5,000-$6,000 to fill the lake every year.