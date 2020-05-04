$22K grants available for emergency food, shelter programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Juneau County has been chosen to receive $9,383 to supplement Emergency Food and Shelter Programs in the county for Phase 37 and $13,377 under the Fiscal 2020 CARES Act. Decisions on funding applications will be made at the EFSP board meeting at 10 a.m. May 22. The local EFSP Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Fiscal year 2018 funds of $4,770 for Phase 36 were distributed as follows: $2,770 to Community Action for Housing Assistance in Juneau County, and $2,000 to Hope House for domestic violence housing for Juneau County residents.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Kathy Green at 847-5454 for an application or more information. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 15.