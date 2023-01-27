$23K in grants awarded locally

New Beginnings Homeless Shelter, $2,000 to ensure the continuity of safe housing, meals, and case management.; Beaver Dam Community Theatre, $1,500 to purchase scrim for the stage.; Beaver Dam Do Dads, Inc., $1,000 for a variety of upkeep needs that will make the builder safer and more accessible.; Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association, Inc., $1,000 to purchase buoys for Beaver Dam Lake.; Beaverland Must-Skis - $1,000 to purchase a pair of youth-sized jump skis to train young water skiers more effectively and safely.; Bo William Hartwig Foundation, $2,000 for the Project Christmas Cheer Program which adopts 10-15 families of child-loss.; Church Health Services, Inc., $2,000 to increase the amount of substance abuse/misuse programming and therapy offered at Beaver Dam High School.; Dodge County Conservation KAMO, $1,000 for events and seasonal mentoring offerings.; Dodge County Home & Community Education, $1,000 for books utilized by the Wisconsin Bookworms.; Friends of Clausen Park in Fox Lake, $1,000 to purchase a portion of playground equipment, park amenities, and bench swings.; Living Hope Food Pantry, $1,000 to provide Christmas dinners to participating families.; Red Line Club of Beaver Dam, $1,000 for girl’s high school hockey needs.; St. Katharine Drexel School Band Guild, $2,500 to purchase and replace 50 music stands.; The Arc of Dodge County, Inc., $1,000 for the purchase of new computer software and a new printer.; The Gathering Source, $1,500 to complete the installation of the TGS garden shed.; Waupun Fine Arts, $515 to replace signs that promote the free concert series and the fine art fair.; Waupun Historical Society, $1,000 for the construction of a new sign at the Waupun Heritage Museum.; YMCA of Dodge County, $1,000 for the Our Gifts Change Lives Campaign which provides YMCA access regardless of income.