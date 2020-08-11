$248K jackpot split seven ways

The Aug. 7 Badger 5 jackpot of $248,000 was split among seven different winning tickets, tying a record set on Feb. 5, 2016, according to an Aug. 11 press release. The prize money allocated to the Badger 5 jackpot is equally divided by the players correctly matching all five numbers, each winner takes home $35,428, including a winner who purchased a ticket at Kwik Trip 855, 1330 South Blvd., Baraboo. The other winners were from Cleveland, Hartford, Madison, Menomonee Falls, Sparta and West Allis.
Each of the retailers will receive 2 percent of the overall jackpot amount.
For information on claiming prizes by mail, visit wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize. In-person redemption is available only at the Madison office by appointment. Winners may call 608-261-4916 to schedule an appointment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!