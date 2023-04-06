MADISON — The Office of Emergency Communications awards 24 grant projects totaling $1,076,223.75 in state funding to local county land information offices across Wisconsin, according to a March 24 press release, including a total award grant of $24,531 to Adams County Government.
Funding will be used for various projects related to geographic information systems data creation, preparation, and remediation activities necessary for enabling Next Generation 9-1-1 call routing.
Additional details about the FY23 funding opportunity and applicant eligibility available at https://oec.wi.gov/wp-content/library/2022/FY23_NG911-GIS_Grant-Announcement_FINAL.pdf?_t=1658846738.