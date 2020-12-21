 Skip to main content
25 nuisance deer will be harvested
The city of Portage will begin harvesting up to 25 nuisance deer January through April.

The deer will be offered to residents who place their names on a list, in the order they are received, for the program. Not all on the list are guaranteed to receive a deer; priority will be given to city of Portage residents and the program is limited to one animal per household. To join the list, call the city of Portage Park & Recreation office starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 22. For more information and to register, call 608-742-2178 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the office is closed to the public.

