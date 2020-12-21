25 nuisance deer will be harvested

The deer will be offered to residents who place their names on a list, in the order they are received, for the program. Not all on the list are guaranteed to receive a deer; priority will be given to city of Portage residents and the program is limited to one animal per household. To join the list, call the city of Portage Park & Recreation office starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 22. For more information and to register, call 608-742-2178 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.