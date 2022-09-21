 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$250 DONATED FOR CHILDREN'S LITERACY

SP Optimist Club president Bart Mauch, left, presents Kids Ranch director Penny Johnson with a $250 donation on Sept. 12 to support the literacy program Kids Ranch provides at-risk children. Kids Ranch provides free or reduced-rate early intervention and prevention programs within four the school districts of Baraboo, Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, and Sauk Prairie. For more information, visit thekidsranch.org.

 ELLEN PAUL

