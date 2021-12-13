$250 DONATED FOR FOOD BASKETS
Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 33rd annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The…
The Grow Solar Sauk County group buy program has ended for the year. The limited-time program gave people access to solar education and compet…
Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, have awarded grants …
Sunshine Movement presents Gleam of Christmas Cheer a drive-thru or walk through Riverside Park, 634 Hog Island, New Lisbon, to view the commu…
Juneau County Health Officer, Amanda Dederich, issued the following advisory on Dec. 8 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Juneau County He…
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have awarded nearly $4 million in state and federal funds to local transit ser…
BOURBON AUCTION RAISES $27K
Moraine Park Technical College donated more than 1,700 books to rural elementary and middle schools in celebration of Every Child a Reader–Chi…
County holds free vaccine clinic, age 5 and older
Applications for the Arts, Humanities and Historic Preservation Grant and the Good Idea Grant are now available. Information about the grants,…