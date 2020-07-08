$250 DONATED TO LIBRARY
0 comments

$250 DONATED TO LIBRARY

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
$250 DONATED TO LIBRARY

Team National Hope Foundation donated $250 to the Rock Springs Library. Pictured, from left, are Becky Penzkover, Katie Schofield, Jean Holtz, and Mary Schultz.

 MARY SCHULTZ, Contributed

$250 DONATED TO LIBRARY

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News