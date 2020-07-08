$250 DONATED TO REEDSBURG AREA HELPING HANDS
Sandra Knuth is committed to the Reedsburg Community and displays this commitment by her volunteer work. She was recognized for more than 50 hours of volunteer time by providing a $250 volunteer grant to a non-profit organization of her choice and chose Reedsburg Area Helping Hands. Pictured, from left, are Sandra Knuth and Rita Mead.

 RITA MEAD Contributed

