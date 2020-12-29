$250 DONATED TO SPHS NHS GIVING TREE PROJECT

Ava Roach and Emma Kopecky, co-chairs of the Sauk Prairie High School National Honor Society Giving Tree Project hope to raise $20,000 to give each member of the Sauk Prairie Healthcare team a Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce gift card.
“Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s main goal is to improve the community’s health. Even through recent challenges, they’ve gone above and beyond in improving and keeping the community healthy. They have a big impact on our families and neighbors by caring for the large issues around us. Our Giving Tree service project wants to give back to all the health care members and show them that they are heroes of our community,” said Roach and Kopecky.
Sauk Prairie Optimist Club donated $250 to help with the project on Dec. 11.