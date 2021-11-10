250 lbs. beef donated to five local food pantries

At the 155th Juneau County Fair, Dara Bartels, Mile Bluff Medical Center’s chief financial officer, represented the organization at the livestock show and sale.

After winning the final bid on a steer raised by youth exhibitor, Kaitlyn Olson, and after processing, 250 pounds of beef was distributed in 50-pound bundles to food pantries in Mauston, New Lisbon, Necedah, Elroy and Wisconsin Dells on Sept. 23. The remaining beef was given to Mile Bluff employees.

“I take great pride in knowing that we took the opportunity to help so many people by attending and purchasing this steer at the Juneau County Fair,” Bartels said. “It started by supporting Kaitlyn, who can use the livestock sale income to invest in future animals or her education. It continued by donating the meat to local food pantries to support those in need.”

“Mile Bluff is here to support the community in more ways than just health care. Keeping our communities healthy is important and we take great pride in extending our care beyond the walls of our organization,” said Bartels.