25th annual BobFest is Sunday

BobFest 2022, the 25th annual celebration of the music of Bob Dylan, will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 29 in the backyard of the General Store, 137 S. Albany St., Spring Green.

Fourteen sets featuring solo performers, duos and bands will perform live on the new back deck. Store opens at 10 a.m.

Performance schedule:

11 a.m. Wild Love

11:20 a.m. Bruce Tessmer

11:40 a.m. Tite2Nite

noon Michael Twente

12:20 p.m. The Stu Levitan Experience

12:30 p.m. Bob Weinswig

1 p.m. Dirty Rotten Pastor’s Kids

1:30 p.m. Ian Seaholm & The Night Thieves

2 p.m. Anita & the Relics

2:30 p.m. Don Greenwood & Friends

3 p.m. Marty L’Herault & KIN

3:45 p.m. Troye Shanks & The Back Pages

4:30 p.m. Sweven

5:15 p.m. Hoot n’ Annie

A special festival menu will be served and Lake Louie/Wisconsin Brewing Co. beers will be on tap along with The Cider Farm’s cider. This is an outdoor festival, bring a chair and maybe some bug spray, but no carry-ins.

All are welcome, stay all day, come and go, no entrance fee.

For more information, visit springgreengeneralstore.com.