$26K donated to PHP
From left, representatives of the W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation, Alison Martin, executive director, and Floy A. Sauey, founder, present a $26,000 donation to People Helping People representatives Yvette Harris and Rev. Bill Harris, founder on Oct. 1.

 REED ANDREW/Contributed

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Foundation donated $26,000 to People Helping People, a faith-based, non-profit charity based in Baraboo on Oct. 1. More than 130 people participated in the 20th annual charity golf outing held Aug. 23 at the Baraboo Country Club.

Founded in 1998, PHP strives to strengthen the community by giving direct help to low-income families and disadvantaged job seekers. “With so many businesses and industries out there that lack skilled employees, we’re training them where they are – getting them repositioned,” said Rev. Bill Harris, CEO and president of PHP about the organization’s Work Ready program.

Since 2001, the foundation, which serves as the charity arm of Flambeau, Inc., has held its annual golf outing and donated the funds raised to charities in Reedsburg, Baraboo, and greater Sauk County. Focusing on the Baraboo area, PHP provides needy families with food, children’s clothing and school supplies throughout the year, and provides free career training and personal mentoring to people who have the most difficulty getting jobs and staying employed.

For more information, visit phpofwisconsin.org/contact-us or saueyfamily.org.

