28 solar arrays to be installed

The Grow Solar Sauk County group buy program has ended for the year. The limited-time program gave people access to solar education and competitive prices for solar installations on residential and commercial properties through volume purchasing. Through a competitive selection process, a local advisory committee chose a joint proposal from Eagle Point Solar and All Sky Energy as the program’s solar installers.

Twenty-eight households in Sauk County are on their way to getting clean solar energy for their homes and properties.

Grow Solar, an initiative of the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, helps make navigating the solar industry more affordable for individuals with its limited-time group buy discount program.

“As a host of the program, we were thrilled to see the local enthusiasm in Sauk County,” said Jenny Erickson, community development educator with Extension Sauk County. “At the end of the program, we had a total of 97 site assessments and 129 people virtually attended the informational sessions with questions and excitement to see if solar is right for their home or business.”

For more information, call 715-592-6595 or visit midwestrenew.org.