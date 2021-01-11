$28K donated to veteran organization

The Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation, Inc. awarded a $28,379 grant to the Carl E. Grabman American Legion Post No. 329 in Briggsville, on Dec. 21, 2020.
The Post will now be able to make major parking lot renovations providing safer access for all using the facility especially the elderly and those requiring wheelchairs and walkers. The Post supports many community organizations including the Neenah Creek Elementary School, local and state veteran’s organizations, a local baseball park and playground for the Briggsville community, a Christmas breakfast recognizing community members and many other activities.
Established by Dells native Gregory Van Wie, who died in 1996, the Charitable Foundation provides funding every year to local non-profit organizations including Camp Wawbeek in the Dells, local charitable agencies, veterans, youth activities and health-care contributions to assist the Dells community.