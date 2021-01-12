 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$28K donated to veteran organization
comments

$28K donated to veteran organization

{{featured_button_text}}
$28K donated to veteran organization

Pictured, from left, are Maurie Zack, Richard Mc Faul, Joe Ives, Carl E. Grabman American Legion Post No. 329 commander Luke Burnaman, Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation vice president Bruce Rodger, Sheldon Hanson and Gale Gay on Dec. 21.

 BRUCE ROGER Contributed

The Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation, Inc. awarded a $28,379 grant to the Carl E. Grabman American Legion Post No. 329 in Briggsville, on Dec. 21, 2020.

The Post will now be able to make major parking lot renovations providing safer access for all using the facility especially the elderly and those requiring wheelchairs and walkers. The Post supports many community organizations including the Neenah Creek Elementary School, local and state veteran’s organizations, a local baseball park and playground for the Briggsville community, a Christmas breakfast recognizing community members and many other activities.

Established by Dells native Gregory Van Wie, who died in 1996, the Charitable Foundation provides funding every year to local non-profit organizations including Camp Wawbeek in the Dells, local charitable agencies, veterans, youth activities and health-care contributions to assist the Dells community.

comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News