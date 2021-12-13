29 trees offered in the Parade of Trees display

Twenty-nine decorated Christmas Trees are on display during open hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in December at the Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave.

This is a milestone year for the Juneau Chamber of Commerce annual Parade of Trees celebrating 25 years of dedicated chamber members, businesses, organizations and youth groups who sponsor and decorate trees along with community volunteer decorators who enjoy decorating trees for some of the sponsors.

A virtual Parade of Trees is available on you tube, youtube.com/watch?v=Jjv6prhg5vM; the library, https://juneau.lib.wi.us, on Facebook, the chamber, juneaucitychamber.com and on Juneau Cable Channel 991.