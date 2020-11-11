 Skip to main content
$2K donated for crib program
Pictured, Chris Bjorklund, RAMC Foundation Board president, presents a $2,250 donation to Becca Szydlowski, public health nurse. on Nov. 4.

 RAMC Contributed

The Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation donated $2,250 to the Sauk County Public Health Department’s Cribs for Kids program on Nov. 4.

The program offers clients in need of a crib, a safe sleeping space for their infant and safe sleep education with a pack-n-play to families/caregivers of infants to reduce the number of sleep-related deaths in infants to zero. They work with more than 1,700 families in their WIC, dental, Prenatal Care Coordination, Nurse Family Partnership and Maternal Child Health programs and distribute cribs, as needed, to area birthing centers, physicians and the Sauk County Human Services Department. About 30 families are served by this program annually.

