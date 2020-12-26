$2K donated for lifesaving equipment (copy)

Juneau EMS reached out to the community for donations to purchase an AutoPulse automatic CPR machine. On Dec. 8, AutoPets responded with a $2,000 donation and a challenge to local businesses to donate. AutoPets will donate up to an additional $2,000 in matching funds for any contributions made. If interested, contact Dan Zank at 920-210-1023 or ems@cityofjuneau.net.