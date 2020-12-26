$2K donated for lifesaving equipment (copy)

 Skip to main content
AutoPets donates for CPR machine

Juneau EMS reached out to the community for donations to purchase an AutoPulse automatic CPR machine, and on Dec. 8, AutoPets responded with a $2,000 donation and a challenge to local businesses to donate. AutoPets will donate up to an additional $2,000 in matching funds for any contributions made. If interested, contact Dan Zank at 920-210-1023 or ems@cityofjuneau.net. Pictured are, from left, John Duren, Don Lunak of AutoPets; and Dan Toll, Dan Zank and Nate Zank of Juneau EMS.

 DAN ZANK, Contributed

